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ADLEVO CAPITAL AFRICA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 13,983,080.47
Sector(s)
Services : € 13,983,080.47
Signature date(s)
17/10/2008 : € 13,983,080.47
Other links
Related press
EIB invests USD 20 m to support small technology companies in Africa

Summary sheet

Release date
9 July 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/10/2008
20080123
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Adlevo Capital Africa
Adlevo Capital Managers, LLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to USD 20 million.
USD 100 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Adlevo Capital Africa is a Mauritius-domiciled private equity fund which is being formed to take advantage of the growing opportunities for technology investments with a special focus on Nigeria and South Africa.

The Fund will primarily target investments into technology-enabled infrastructure and service companies in sub-Saharan Africa. This strategy is expected to deliver significant enterprise development benefits, especially in the area of information technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Environmental analysis accourding to guidelines acceptable to the Bank will be part of the Fund’s due diligence process in the appraisal of investee companies.

Not applicable.

Other links
Related press
EIB invests USD 20 m to support small technology companies in Africa

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB invests USD 20 m to support small technology companies in Africa
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications

European Investment Bank | European Investment Fund

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