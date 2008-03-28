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MUNICIPAL & REGIONAL INFRASTRUCT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 75,000,000
Urban development : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2009 : € 25,000,000
12/12/2008 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs

Summary sheet

Release date
28 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2008
20080083
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Municipal Infrastructure Loan

Republic of Serbia, represented by the National Investment Plan Office.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of different multi-sector investment schemes mainly in the fields of transport and local/regional roads, education, cultural and historical heritage and public buildings rehabilitation. 

The project will enhance the conditions for economic growth throughout the country and improve the urban environment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All the sub-projects will be required to be in line with EU environmental policy.  In particular, compliance with the substance of EIA directive 85/337/EED as amended will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement procedures of chosen sub-projects will have to comply with EIB’s Guide to Procurement based on EU Directives.  Under these hypotheses, all the financed projects above the EU thresholds will have to be published in the OJEC.  All the details about procurement will be checked during appraisal.

Other links
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EIB supports with EUR 170 million the development of municipal infrastructure, health care and SMEs
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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