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ACEA SETTORE IDRICO ROMA

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2008 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB finances water and wastewater investments in the province of Rome

Summary sheet

Release date
23 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2008
20080069
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Acea Settore Idrico Roma (Italy)
The promoter for the project would be Acea Ato2, the subsidiary of the ACEA group that is in charge of water and wastewater related services in Rome and 111 surrounding municipalities.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million
Estimated at EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project covers selected water and wastewater investments from ACEA’s ongoing 5-year investment plan (2007-2012).

The proposed project is expected to result in an improvement of the environmental conditions in the province of Rome by providing better water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU Directive 97/11/EC, amending 85/337/EEC, will be verified during appraisal and the status of any environmental studies and public consultations will be reviewed.

The Bank will require from the promoter that contracts for the implementation of the project have been or shall be tendered in accordance with relevant EU procurement laws (Dir 93/38, 2004/17/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB finances water and wastewater investments in the province of Rome

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB finances water and wastewater investments in the province of Rome
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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