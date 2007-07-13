GALP CO-GERACAO REFINARIA DO PORTO

Summary sheet
The promoter is engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of petroleum products, the supply and distribution of natural gas and the generation of electric and thermal energy.
The project involves the studies, design, construction, commissioning and operation of a natural gas fired industrial cogeneration plant located on the premises of a refinery. The cogeneration plant of 82 MW will satisfy the process steam and electricity demand of the refinery’s processing facilities. Surplus electricity can be exported to the national high voltage network. The plant will produce some 670 GWh of electricity and 2.2 million ton of steam per year.
Replacement of existing heavy fuel-oil fired power and heat generators to raise the efficiency of the energy conversion and achieve compliance with the Large Combustion Plant Directive by reducing emissions of SO2, NOx and particulates.
The EIA has been carried out for the project in 2007. The study did not find impacts that are unacceptable or that cannot be mitigated appropriately. Fuel switch from heavy oil to gas and deployment of highly energy efficient conversion technology will result in lower specific CO2 emissions from the planned installation in relation to the existing situation.
A “Notice of the existence of a qualification system” concerning the cogeneration project in the Porto refinery has been published in OJEC 2007/S 133-163800 on 13/07/2007.
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