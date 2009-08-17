Estradas de Portugal I

Summary sheet
The project concerns new road construction (particularly by-passes and missing links), widening, upgrading and rehabilitation of existing roads, representing a key component of the country’s programme aimed at improving the national road transport network.
To contribute towards the sustainability of the road network that is not part of a subconcession, as well as to foster development of economic and social activities in the country.
During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted for the different list of subprojects proposed to confirm that it complies with applicable EU Directives, domestic legislation, and any relevant international conventions to which Portugal is party. Appraisal will also cover the proposed arrangements, for any further assessment, design, implementation, operation and monitoring activities that seek to avoid or mitigate negative environmental or social impacts.
The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal to confirm that it complies with the applicable EU Directive.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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