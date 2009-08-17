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ESTRADAS DE PORTUGAL I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 300,000,000
Transport : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2009 : € 300,000,000
Other links
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Summary sheet

Release date
17 August 2009
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2009
20080049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Estradas de Portugal I
EP - Estradas de Portugal, S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 300 million.
Estimated at EUR 600 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns new road construction (particularly by-passes and missing links), widening, upgrading and rehabilitation of existing roads, representing a key component of the country’s programme aimed at improving the national road transport network.

To contribute towards the sustainability of the road network that is not part of a subconcession, as well as to foster development of economic and social activities in the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted for the different list of subprojects proposed to confirm that it complies with applicable EU Directives, domestic legislation, and any relevant international conventions to which Portugal is party. Appraisal will also cover the proposed arrangements, for any further assessment, design, implementation, operation and monitoring activities that seek to avoid or mitigate negative environmental or social impacts.

The Bank will review the procurement process during appraisal to confirm that it complies with the applicable EU Directive.

Other links
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Related publications
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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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