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SES ASTRA HIGH CAPACITY SATELLITES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Luxembourg : € 200,000,000
Telecom : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
21/04/2009 : € 200,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
23 September 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 21/04/2009
20080023
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SES Astra Satellite IV
SES S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
Estimated at EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction, launch and insurance of two satellites.

The project will improve the capacity to satisfy future demand in HDTV, data and broadband services, promoting European competitiveness in the international satellite industry. Also, it will serve rural areas that are not covered by terrestrial broadband services. Therefore, the project is eligible under Article 267(c) of the EC Treaty in relation to i2i/knowledge economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Telecommunication in general or the satellite industry in particular are not listed in the Council Directive (85/337/EC) amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC regarding Environmental Impact Assessment and are subject to national legislation only. In general SES is committed to exceed environmental standards in line with the industry practice.

EU procurement legislation does not apply to the project.

Comments

Satellites and ground stations.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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