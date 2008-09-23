SES ASTRA HIGH CAPACITY SATELLITES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, construction, launch and insurance of two satellites.
The project will improve the capacity to satisfy future demand in HDTV, data and broadband services, promoting European competitiveness in the international satellite industry. Also, it will serve rural areas that are not covered by terrestrial broadband services. Therefore, the project is eligible under Article 267(c) of the EC Treaty in relation to i2i/knowledge economy.
Telecommunication in general or the satellite industry in particular are not listed in the Council Directive (85/337/EC) amended by Directives 97/11/EEC and 2003/35/EC regarding Environmental Impact Assessment and are subject to national legislation only. In general SES is committed to exceed environmental standards in line with the industry practice.
EU procurement legislation does not apply to the project.
Satellites and ground stations.
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