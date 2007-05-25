RSA Toll Road Investments

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project is part of a wider programme for the extension and upgrading of the national road network in northern South Africa. The following three schemes are currently envisaged for EIB part-financing:
- The widening of the R21 between Pretoria and the O.R. Tambo International Airport near Johannesburg;
- The upgrading of the N17 East Toll Road (linking Johannesburg and Swaziland) between Springs and Ermelo; and
- The completion of the Polokwane Eastern Bypass.
Address the current capacity constraints and improve safety
The National Environmental Management Act, 1998 (replacing the South African Environmental Conservation Act, 1989) requires that an EIA is carried out for the various schemes. During appraisal, the Bank will review the EIA process adopted by the promoter to confirm that it complies with applicable domestic legislation, the principles laid out in EU Directives and any relevant international conventions to which the Republic of South Africa is party. The Bank will further ascertain whether social aspects related to the schemes are adequately addressed.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in compliance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.
Roads and Motorways
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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General enquiries and comments
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.