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BIA SEPARATIONS R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Slovenia : € 8,000,000
Industry : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2009 : € 8,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
11 August 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/03/2009
20070520
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIA Separations R&D
BIA Separations Podjetje za separacijske tehnologije d.o.o.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 10 million.
EUR 22 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the design, construction and equipment of the company’s new R&D and production facility and includes R&D activities related to the optimisation of purification processes for anti-viral (notably influenza, SARS) and DNA-based biopharmaceuticals by means of the company’s CIM-Technology, as well as to new, or improved anti-viral and biological detection and analysis methods.

The EIB loan under the RSFF scheme would provide co-financing of BIA Separations’ new R&D and production facilities as well as R&D activities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The construction falls under Annex II of the Directive EU/97/11 amended by Directive 2003/35/EC on Environmental Impact Assessment. The competent authorities’ decision and argumentation for requesting an EIA will be verified during project appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the Utilities sector and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The Bank services will however ascertain that procurement has been carried out in the best interest of the project.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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