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GRUNDFOS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 80,532,588.84
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 80,532,588.84
Industry : € 80,532,588.84
Signature date(s)
6/03/2009 : € 80,532,588.84
Other links
Related press
Denmark: DKK 600 million from EIB supports Grundfos research

Summary sheet

Release date
11 March 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/03/2009
20070512
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Grundfos RDI

Grundfos Management A/S

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 81 million
EUR 228 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s research, technology and product development activities with a view to develop a broader pump functionality and product portfolio. The project will be implemented in the period 2008-2010.

The project should strengthen the market position of a medium-sized EU-based niche player, operating in the segmented global market for energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly pumps and pump systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project’s compliance with all applicable national and EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify the details during the project’s due diligence.

Other links
Related press
Denmark: DKK 600 million from EIB supports Grundfos research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: DKK 600 million from EIB supports Grundfos research
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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