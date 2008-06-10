OEBB WIEN HAUPTBAHNHOF TEN

Summary sheet
Construction of the new main railway station in Vienna, at the junction of Priority TEN-T railway corridors 17 (Paris-Vienna-Bratislava) and 22 (Nürnberg/Dresden-Prague-Vienna-Budapest-Athens/Constanta).
The project will add capacity to accommodate anticipated growth, improve operational flexibility and thus reliability, allow faster train operation, ensure access for disable passengers to all railway installations and improve comfort. It will yield a 40 minute time saving along corridor 17.
The project falls under Annex II of EU Directive 97/11/CE. An EIA for the project is underway. The environmental issues will be further investigated during appraisal. The Bank will seek confirmation from the competent authority confirming the appropriateness of the procedures applied. Further, the Bank will seek the formal declarations on the assessment carried out under article 6 of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the outcome of this assessment, duly signed by the competent environmental authority (form A or B).
The Promoter is subject to EU public procurement regulations. The promoter has ensured compliance with the European procurement legislation, including EU wide open tender procedures and publication in the EU Official Journal. The procurement procedure will be verified during appraisal
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