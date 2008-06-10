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OEBB WIEN HAUPTBAHNHOF TEN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 400,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 400,000,000
Transport : € 400,000,000
Signature date(s)
10/12/2008 : € 200,000,000
27/03/2009 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
10 June 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 10/12/2008
20070460
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ÖBB Wien Hauptbahnhof TEN
ÖBB-Infrastruktur Bau AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 400 million
in the order of EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the new main railway station in Vienna, at the junction of Priority TEN-T railway corridors 17 (Paris-Vienna-Bratislava) and 22 (Nürnberg/Dresden-Prague-Vienna-Budapest-Athens/Constanta).

The project will add capacity to accommodate anticipated growth, improve operational flexibility and thus reliability, allow faster train operation, ensure access for disable passengers to all railway installations and improve comfort. It will yield a 40 minute time saving along corridor 17.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of EU Directive 97/11/CE. An EIA for the project is underway. The environmental issues will be further investigated during appraisal. The Bank will seek confirmation from the competent authority confirming the appropriateness of the procedures applied. Further, the Bank will seek the formal declarations on the assessment carried out under article 6 of the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and the outcome of this assessment, duly signed by the competent environmental authority (form A or B).

The Promoter is subject to EU public procurement regulations. The promoter has ensured compliance with the European procurement legislation, including EU wide open tender procedures and publication in the EU Official Journal. The procurement procedure will be verified during appraisal

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications