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ERICSSON FULL SERVICE BROADBAND RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 422,373,103.2
Countries
Sector(s)
Sweden : € 422,373,103.2
Industry : € 422,373,103.2
Signature date(s)
2/07/2008 : € 422,373,103.2

Summary sheet

Release date
21 February 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 02/07/2008
20070408
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ericsson Full Service Broadband RDI
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan up to SEK 4bn (EUR 425 million).
Approximately SEK 9.3bn (EUR 990 million).
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the part-financing of Ericsson Group’s annual R&D expenditures in the 2008-2010 period.

The project aims at developing Ericsson’s telecommunication infrastructure equipment for next generation mobile broadband networks.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The execution of the RDI programme will have no material environmental impact. All national and EU environmental legislation will be respected.

The promoter is a private company and therefore not bound by EC Directives on procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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