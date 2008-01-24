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KEMIRA CHEMICALS RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2008 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million EIB loan support to Kemira research

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2008
20070400
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Kemira RDI II

Kemira Oyj

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Loan of up to EUR 100 million.
EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments in research and development that take place in Kemira’s research and development facilities in Finland.

The project will support the research activities and technical development within a leading European company in industry-specific chemicals. It is in line with the European Council recommendations to increase and reinforce investments in human capital, research and innovation. 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the continuation of current RDI practice and will be carried out within existing facilities (laboratories, pilot plants, etc.). An EIA therefore is not required by EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Other links
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million EIB loan support to Kemira research

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EUR 100 million EIB loan support to Kemira research
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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