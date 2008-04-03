CEPS Electricity Grid

Summary sheet
The project is the promoter’s investment programme for 2007/2008. It consists of a large number of technically independent, geographically dispersed schemes. Main investment components are transformers, substations and overhead lines.
The Programme will increase the security of supply in electricity, i.e. reliability and quality of transmission, due to modernization of existing facilities and connection to new sources. It is expected that system losses will decrease due to installation of new equipment.
Depending on their technical size and location, the components of the investment programme can fall under Annex I or II of the EIA directive 85/337/EC and its amendments of 1997 and 2003. Further details are to be assessed during appraisal.
The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and committed to compliance.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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