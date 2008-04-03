Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

CEPS ELECTRICITY GRID

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Czechia : € 45,000,000
Energy : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/06/2010 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for high voltage transmission line Krasikov - Horní Životice - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
3 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/06/2010
20070370
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CEPS Electricity Grid
CEPS a.s.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 90 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project is the promoter’s investment programme for 2007/2008. It consists of a large number of technically independent, geographically dispersed schemes. Main investment components are transformers, substations and overhead lines.

The Programme will increase the security of supply in electricity, i.e. reliability and quality of transmission, due to modernization of existing facilities and connection to new sources. It is expected that system losses will decrease due to installation of new equipment.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Depending on their technical size and location, the components of the investment programme can fall under Annex I or II of the EIA directive 85/337/EC and its amendments of 1997 and 2003. Further details are to be assessed during appraisal.

The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and committed to compliance.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - for high voltage transmission line Krasikov - Horní Životice - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications