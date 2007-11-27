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CREDITO VALTELLINESE SME PG II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/03/2008 : € 100,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
27 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/03/2008
20070359
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Credito Valtellinese SME PG II
Credito Valtellinese SC, operating parent company of the Credito Valtellinese group, a mid-sized regional cooperative banking group, with 388 branches and operations concentrated mainly in Lombardy and Sicily.
For on-lending directly or through the group's subsidiaries (Mediocreval SpA, Credito Artigiano SpA, Credito Siciliano SpA and Banca dell'Artigianato e dell'Industria SpA).
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million.
Not applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Line of credit to finance SME investments throughout Italy.

For at least 70% of the facility amount, to support small and medium-sized investments contributing to the reinforcement of the productivity and competitiveness of SMEs. The balance could be utilised also to sustain other small and medium sized eligible projects according to EIB standard criteria.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Complying with EU and national legislation on environmental protection and right of on-site inspection.

Complying with EC procurement procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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