Flanders Urban Social Housing

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Vlaamse Maatschappij voor Sociaal Wonen N.V. (VMSW)
Implementation of a second operation under the Flanders social housing programme within urban regeneration schemes in the whole region.
The present project to be made available to the Flemish Social Housing Corporation (VMSW) is to finance part of their overall investment programme for the years 2007 and 2008. It will provide good quality social housing and more sustainable urban communities for residents of deprived neighbourhoods and/or dilapidated areas.
With reference to the EIA Directive 85/337 and subsequent revisions, it is unlikely that an EIA is required for any of the sub-projects due to their scale and location (modernising, rehabilitation and adding new social housing to the existing stock and upgrading associated urban infrastructure). However, for sub-projects requiring an EIA, (if any) the Promoter will be requested to submit the non-technical summary of the EIA. Whilst there may be some minor environmental impact during construction/renovation work, the net environmental and social impact will be wholly positive. The operation will improve the urban environment in deprived areas, help to provide a higher quality of life for the local inhabitants, reduce energy consumption of housing and contribute to a more sustainable urban development by bringing back into use redundant sites for new social housing developments.
The Promoter will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the sub-projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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