Solar Roofs - Alternative Energy

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Installation and operation of medium-scale photovoltaic plants, totalling 30 MWe peak geographically dispersed over Germany and Spain. The photovoltaic units will be mounted on flat roofs of large logistic-centre buildings, which are owned and operated by a grocery retailer.
All photovoltaic plants are expected to benefit from legally guaranteed, feed-in tariffs and expected to be installed by the end of 2008.
Roof-top mounted PV farms may fall under Annex II of the EIA-Directive 85/337/EC amended 97/11/EC, and 2003/35/EC, and would thus be subject to an EIA based on a case-by-case decision or criteria established by the competent authority. In Germany, roof-mounted PV plants can be installed without carrying out an EIA. According to Spanish national legislation roof-mounted PV plants may be subject to an EIA.
Neither the promoter nor the special purpose companies are subject to EU Procurement Directives. Suitable procurement procedures, including an appropriate selection of works, goods and services offered at competitive prices should be applied in the project's best interests. Details will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
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