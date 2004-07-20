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BANK BPH MID-CAP LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 50,000,000
Credit lines : € 50,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/11/2007 : € 50,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
15 November 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/11/2007
20070309
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Bank BPH Mid-Cap Loan
Polish mid-cap companies undertaking the projects in the fields of industry and services.

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The projects will be implemented by mid-cap companies employing up to 3,000 people. The proposed Grouped Loan would allow Bank BPH to diversify its long-term funding and to step up its term financing for eligible projects in the mid-cap corporate sector in Poland.

The Bank’s loan would allow the intermediary to increase and diversify its long-term funding sources and to step up its longer-term financing of eligible projects. Furthermore, extension of the cooperation with the Bank’s intermediaries in Poland will result in better service for the final beneficiaries, lower financing costs and enhance the Bank’s presence within the municipal sector in Poland.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant EU Directives and national legislation and guidelines.

Compliance with EU Directives and national legislation and guidelines is made a condition for each allocation under the global loan.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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