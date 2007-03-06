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JIRAMA ANDEKALEKA HYDRO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 24,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 24,500,000
Energy : € 24,500,000
Signature date(s)
6/06/2008 : € 24,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
2 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/06/2008
20070306
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Jirama Andekaleka Hydro
Jiro sy Rany Malagasy (JIRAMA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 18 million
EUR 40.3 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project primarily consists of the procurement, installation and commissioning of two additional turbines at the existing Andekaleka power station in Madagascar.

To allow the promoter to decommission a number of small, inefficient, thermal generators leading to a material reduction in both generation cost and CO2 emissions. The project also for additional hydropower development in Madagascar.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

According to national environmental legislation in Madagascar, the authorities do not require the promoter to prepare a full environmental impact study for the expansion of this existing hydropower plant. Nevertheless, the promoter has submitted a study and an approval application to the authorities.

The promoter has agreed to comply with the Bank’s procurement guidelines when tendering the contracts proposed for financing by the Bank.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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