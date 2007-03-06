Jirama Andekaleka Hydro

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The project primarily consists of the procurement, installation and commissioning of two additional turbines at the existing Andekaleka power station in Madagascar.
To allow the promoter to decommission a number of small, inefficient, thermal generators leading to a material reduction in both generation cost and CO2 emissions. The project also for additional hydropower development in Madagascar.
According to national environmental legislation in Madagascar, the authorities do not require the promoter to prepare a full environmental impact study for the expansion of this existing hydropower plant. Nevertheless, the promoter has submitted a study and an approval application to the authorities.
The promoter has agreed to comply with the Bank’s procurement guidelines when tendering the contracts proposed for financing by the Bank.
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