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SAICA VENIZEL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 43,700,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 7,450,000
France : € 36,250,000
Industry : € 43,700,000
Signature date(s)
19/06/2008 : € 7,450,000
19/06/2008 : € 36,250,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Summary sheet

Release date
17 December 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/06/2008
20070293
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAICA Venizel
Sociedad Anónima Industrias Celulosa Aragonesa (SAICA)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 43.7 million.
Approximately EUR 87.4 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns primarily environmental and RDI investments in France and Spain respectively.

The RDI programme of the project aims to improve and consolidate the promoter’s competences in paper board production and product technologies whereas the modernization of the paper machine aims at changing the raw material of the mill to using 100% waste paper instead of semi-chemical pulp, this latter being less environmentally friendly

 

Environmental aspects
Procurement

In accordance with the Bank’s environmental policy, SAICA will ensure that the national legislations and EU directives will be applied as regards the environmental protection. Full environmental details will be assessed during the appraisal, including possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats’ 92/43/EEC and Birds’ 79/409/EEC Directives).

 

The promoter is a private company that is not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement. The promoter carries out competitive international consultations among potential suppliers for goods and services, which is standard practice for this industry.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - FR

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications