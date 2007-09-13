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MID EUROPA FUND III

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 35,050,000.01
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 35,050,000.01
Services : € 1,577,565.45
Transport : € 3,154,184.56
Energy : € 3,505,000
Telecom : € 26,813,250
Signature date(s)
19/10/2007 : € 1,577,565.45
19/10/2007 : € 3,154,184.56
19/10/2007 : € 3,505,000
19/10/2007 : € 26,813,250
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Summary sheet

Release date
13 September 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2007
20070251
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Mid Europa Fund III
Mid Europa Partners LLP
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 35 million.
The target fund size is EUR 1,250 million.(Maximum size is EUR 1,500 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

An investment fund that will be invested in the equity of growing companies in a range of sectors, with a main focus on the countries that acceded to the EU in 2004 and 2007. 

The fund intends to invest in and apply active ownership to unquoted companies that typically will have substantial ongoing capital expenditure programmes. The predominant sector is expected to be Telecoms & Media with Transport and Utilities among the other sectors. The investments will contribute to the EU’s convergence objective.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Each portfolio company is to operate in accordance with all EU and/or national laws generally and, in particular, with respect to the environment.

Procurement within the EU, is to be in accordance with the relevant EU legislation. Procurement outside the EU is to be in accordance with EIB’s Guide to Procurement. Publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal is to occur as and where appropriate.

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Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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