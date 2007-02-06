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THANET OFFSHORE WINDFARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 171,801,626.39
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 171,801,626.39
Energy : € 171,801,626.39
Signature date(s)
9/11/2011 : € 171,801,626.39
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB to fund world’s largest operational offshore wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
2 February 2010
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/11/2011
20070206
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Thanet Offshore Windfarm
Vattenfall AB
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 450 million
GBP 900 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project involves studies, design, construction and operation of a large-size offshore wind farm (300 MW) to be implemented within the North Sea 12-sm zone of Great Britain.

It aims at enabling the UK to achieve its ambitious target of electricity consumption based on renewable energy sources in 2020.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By virtue of its technical characteristics the project is classified as an Annex II-project according to the EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC, as amended. National legislation requires a full EIA including public consultation for offshore wind farms. A comprehensive EIA was conducted including a detailed biodiversity assessment, covering marine and terrestrial habitat, mammals, birds, fish and benthic fauna. The approval was granted by the competent authority following extensive public consultation.

The promoter is not subject to EU procurement directives (Utilities Directive 2004/17) for the purchase of the project’s equipment as the concession to build an offshore wind farm was granted following a competitive tender (Round 2) launched by the UK government.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB to fund world’s largest operational offshore wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: EIB to fund world’s largest operational offshore wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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