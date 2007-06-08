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CUF QUIMICA EXPANSAO

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/04/2008 : € 60,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/04/2008
20070195
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Cuf Quimica Expansão
CUF Group
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be defined.
Estimated at some EUR 125 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Partial replacement and expansion of the production facilities of chlorine, nitric acid and mononitrobenzene (MNB) / aniline on the promoter’s existing chemical site located in the region of Estarreja (Central Coastal Portugal).

Increase in production capacity using the best available technology, contributing to the development and competitiveness of the region’s chemical industry and the modernisation of the promoter’s industrial operations, thereby meeting EU objectives on economic convergence and environmental sustainability.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An EIA is being carried out in conformity with the requirements of the EIA directive.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Comments

Basic Chemicals.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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