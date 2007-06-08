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MYLLYKOSKI UMWELT UND FE&I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 34,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 34,000,000
Industry : € 34,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/11/2007 : € 34,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/11/2007
20070183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Myllykoski Umwelt und FE&I
Myllykoski Oyj
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
up to 50% of the investment costs.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan facility to finance Myllykoski Oyj’s energy efficiency, environment and R&D related investments mainly in Germany.

Improve energy efficiency, environmental footprint and R&D capabilities of the Myllykoski group.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, except one individual investment, does not fall under the Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 85/337/EEC, amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. For the investment falling under the EIA Directive, the promoter has carried out an EIA detailing cumulative impacts on the mill site including the proposed investment.

The promoter utilises procurement procedures, which are usual in the industry and are satisfactory to EIB. The promoter follows the procurement procedures required by national and European legislation.

Comments

Manufacturing.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - DE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications