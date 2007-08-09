Telefonica Mobile Telephony II

Telefónica’s investments include the geographic and capacity expansion of its existing mobile broadband UMTS network in Spain, as well as the extension of its GSM network using the 900 MHz frequency (E-GSM), mainly in rural areas.

The project fits well within two of the EU priorities: supporting regional development and promoting innovation investments for the development of the Information Society.

On one hand, 76% of the Spanish territory consists of convergence areas under the new Convergence and Competitiveness Objectives 2007-2013 set up by the Commission. Having the project of a nation wide coverage, its regional interest is thus clear as further provision of cost-efficient broadband mobile telecom infrastructure will help to encourage economic development. In addition, the E-GSM part of the project has a particularly dedicated coverage of rural areas and large transport infrastructures deriving from the obligations set up by the Spanish telecom regulator CMT for using this frequency spectrum.

On the other hand the project concerns the expansion of a last generation broadband mobile telephony network, which is in line with Community policy and Council recommendations for the development of the Information Society as well as with the Bank’s RDI priority initiative.