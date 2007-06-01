TAV V - Linea Milano-Napoli (TEN)

Summary sheet
The project concerns the completion of the Milan-Naples high speed / high capacity rail line, including also the relevant connections to the existing conventional rail network. The project forms a part of the overall TAV programme (the “TAV Line”) to construct a high speed / high capacity rail network in Italy (to be eventually connected with the existing high speed networks in France and Germany). The TAV Line includes, in addition to the Milan-Naples rail section, the Turin-Milan section and new dedicated high speed train junctions / stations in the main cities crossed by the Line (Turin, Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples).
The high speed / high capacity rail connection between the cities of Milan and Naples will (i) provide users (passengers and goods) on the most densely populated and travelled transport North-South axis in Italy (lying on TEN corridor n. 1) with a high-performance rail transport alternative (as road transport options are close to saturation); and (ii) improve connections among Italian metropolitan areas and accessibility of these areas to European destinations.
The project will help to sustain environmentally friendly passenger and freight transportation through a congested corridor, which is of crucial importance for the Italian economy. All the environmental statutory approvals are in place for all aspects of the project.
The procedures used for awarding the works and services contracts are considered to be in accordance with the rules in force at the time the contracts were signed, and thus are considered acceptable by the Bank.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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