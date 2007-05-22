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URENCO URANIUM ENRICHMENT FACILITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 60,000,000
United Kingdom : € 140,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/09/2007 : € 60,000,000
24/09/2007 : € 140,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - E23J - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - E23H - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
22 May 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/09/2007
20070172
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Urenco Uranium Enrichment Facility
Urenco Limited
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 200 million.
EUR 430 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Enrichment is a critical part of the nuclear fuel cycle as it is necessary to produce the nuclear fuel used in power stations. The project consists of the extension of the nuclear fuel enrichment capacity in two of the Urenco's operating plants in Europe.

The project is aimed at meeting long term demand for enriched uranium for civil nuclear power stations located primarily in Europe. It will enhance security of supply through developing enrichment facilities, which will use modern and energy efficient centrifuge technology.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project requires formal Environmental Impact Assessments ("EIA"). The two EIAs have been completed and the project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment. Details will be assessed during the appraisal.

The nuclear fuel cycle is strictly controlled and formalized through the provisions of Euratom and International Atomic Energy Agency rules. These rules cover both the nuclear material and the enrichment technology. The key components of the project, the centrifuge cascades, can only be provided by a single manufacturer, which is a subsidiary of Urenco. The procurement processes will be further assessed during the appraisal.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - E23J - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - NL
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - E23H - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications