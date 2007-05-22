Urenco Uranium Enrichment Facility

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Summary sheet
Enrichment is a critical part of the nuclear fuel cycle as it is necessary to produce the nuclear fuel used in power stations. The project consists of the extension of the nuclear fuel enrichment capacity in two of the Urenco's operating plants in Europe.
The project is aimed at meeting long term demand for enriched uranium for civil nuclear power stations located primarily in Europe. It will enhance security of supply through developing enrichment facilities, which will use modern and energy efficient centrifuge technology.
The project requires formal Environmental Impact Assessments ("EIA"). The two EIAs have been completed and the project is expected to comply with Community policy and legislation in the field of the environment. Details will be assessed during the appraisal.
The nuclear fuel cycle is strictly controlled and formalized through the provisions of Euratom and International Atomic Energy Agency rules. These rules cover both the nuclear material and the enrichment technology. The key components of the project, the centrifuge cascades, can only be provided by a single manufacturer, which is a subsidiary of Urenco. The procurement processes will be further assessed during the appraisal.
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