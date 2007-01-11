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IWSP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 70,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Egypt : € 70,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 70,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/09/2009 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB lends 120 million for clean electricity and water

Summary sheet

Release date
22 April 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/09/2009
20070111
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IWSP (Integrated Water and Wastewater Services Programme)
Public sector Holding Company for Water and Wastewater (HCWW) under the aegis of the Ministry for Housing, Utilities and Urban Development
Contact point – Ms. Laila Darwish, Advisor to the Minister
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 70 million
Currently estimated at EUR 300 million, including about 90% for capital investments and the remainder for project preparation and accompanying measures / technical assistance.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project includes (i) capital investments to rehabilitate, upgrade or install new infrastructure (water treatment plants, waste water treatment plants and water and sewer networks) as well as (ii) accompanying measures to strengthen the institutional capacity in the sector. The individual investments in infrastructure will be prioritised on the basis of the Egyptian National Water Resources Plan and more detailed regional Master Plans.

The development objectives of the IWSP are to:

  • improve the health status of the population in the target Governorates, by securing adequate and clean drinking water and safe sanitation, mainly in rural areas;
  • contribute to the protection of the environment, by reducing the pollution load of the sewage that is polluting the water resources; and
  • achieve financial stability and overall sustainability of HCWW and its affiliated companies in the target Governorates, through implementing a sustainable tariff policy, and improving management and operation of the current and future assets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to have significant positive impacts on the environment. It will improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation for approximately 4 million people in the 4 Governorates concerned. Where appropriate drinking water and wastewater standards of the European Union will be applied. In any case national standards which effectively mirror World Health Organisation standards will be complied with.

With respect to the assessment of environmental impact of the works all components under this project will comply with the standards required by national and European environmental legislation.

All project components will be procured according to standards set out in the procurement guidelines of the European Investment Bank. Where these guidelines would be in conflict with procurement rules of other financing institutions involved, procurement will be in accordance with PRAG of the European Commission.

Other links
Related press
Egypt: EIB lends 120 million for clean electricity and water

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Egypt: EIB lends 120 million for clean electricity and water
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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