ESB Aghada Gas Fired Power Station

Summary sheet
Electricity Supply Board
Design, construction, commissioning and operation of a 431 MWe natural gas-fired combined cycle power plant.
To provide new baseload generating capacity to meet rising power demand in Ireland. The construction of this new, efficient, gas-fired plant is part of an overall plant portfolio restructuring programme which includes the closure / divestment of older, less efficient plants throughout Ireland.
Due to the capacity of the plant, the project falls under Annex I of the EIA directive and requires an EIA which was issued in July 2004. The project has received a permission to build and an integrated pollution prevention and control license. With the application of various mitigation measures, the environmental impact of the project is expected to be within acceptable levels.
The procurement procedures applied to the project follow the requirements of the EU procurement directive 93/38/EC as amended by 2004/17/EC. The promoter published the tender for the plant in OJEC in 2003 and the award notice was published in OJEC in June 2007.
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