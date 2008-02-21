Sapei High Voltage Cable Link

Summary sheet
The project concerns the design, construction and operation of a new submarine high voltage direct current electricity cable link between the Italian mainland and Sardinia with a capacity of 1,000 MW and a total submarine section length of 420 km, plus two short land sections and two converter stations.
The project will help to export excess power from future wind farms and possibly from thermal power plants from Sardinia for meeting growing electricity demand in mainland Italy, and maintain/improve the reliability of the grid supply system on Sardinia, one of Italy’s less developed regions.
The project does not fall under the EU EIA Directive since it concerns a submarine/underground cable. The promoter submitted a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment report covering in particular the aspects of installation of the submarine cable and its possible effects on marine life. The competent authorities, comprising national and regional bodies, having examined the environmental impact study provided by the promoter, confirmed the environmental compatibility of the planned installation imposing a number of detailed mitigating measures to be taken during construction and operation.
The promoter is subject to the requirements of the EU Procurement Directive 93/38/EC (as amended by 2004/17/EC) and plans to let a further series of contracts via OJ publication; three contracts have already been let via OJ publication.
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