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BUTENDIEK OFFSHORE WIND FARM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 450,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 450,000,000
Energy : € 450,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2013 : € 150,000,000
7/02/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Germany: Butendiek: EUR 450m for offshore wind farm

Summary sheet

Release date
12 September 2011
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2013
20070087
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Butendiek Offshore Wind Farm

wpd offshore GmbH

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 450 million
EUR 1 290 million (estimated)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The envisaged operation consists of the installation and operation of a 288 MW offshore windfarm, using eighty 3.6 MW turbines on monopole foundations. The wind farm concession will occupy an area of approximately 33km², with a water depth between 17 and 23 meters. Butendiek is located in the German part of the North Sea, close to the border with Denmark, at 34km for the Island of Sylt and 53km from shore.

The project aims at assisting Germany to meet EU and national targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). For offshore wind farms with more than 20 units, national regulations require a full EIA including public consultation.

The promoter - a privately owned company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights - is not subject to the EU Utilities Directive The Bank will however ensure that the procurement procedures comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Germany: Butendiek: EUR 450m for offshore wind farm

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Germany: Butendiek: EUR 450m for offshore wind farm
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

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