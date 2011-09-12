Butendiek Offshore Wind Farm

Summary sheet
wpd offshore GmbH
The envisaged operation consists of the installation and operation of a 288 MW offshore windfarm, using eighty 3.6 MW turbines on monopole foundations. The wind farm concession will occupy an area of approximately 33km², with a water depth between 17 and 23 meters. Butendiek is located in the German part of the North Sea, close to the border with Denmark, at 34km for the Island of Sylt and 53km from shore.
The project aims at assisting Germany to meet EU and national targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.
Due to its technical characteristics the project falls under Annex II of EIA-Directive 85/337/EEC (amended by 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC). For offshore wind farms with more than 20 units, national regulations require a full EIA including public consultation.
The promoter - a privately owned company not benefiting from special or exclusive rights - is not subject to the EU Utilities Directive The Bank will however ensure that the procurement procedures comply with the Bank’s principles and its statute, i.e. works, goods and services will be appropriately selected and are offered at competitive prices.
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