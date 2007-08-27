EUFER WIND ENERGY

Summary sheet
The project involves a package of 10 wind farms geographically dispersed in four Spanish Regions, i.e. Castilla La Mancha, Castilla Léon, Andalucia and Galicia. The project will increase the promoter’s power generation from wind sources and shall consolidate its position within the Spanish market. It will comprise the installation of a combined capacity of around 240 MW over the 2007-2009 period.
The project will generate renewable energy for supply to the public grid, and will thereby partly replace fossil fuel-fired power generation. This is in line with national and EU policy objectives and contributes to avoiding the release of CO2 and other environmentally damaging emissions to the atmosphere. The project will also increase the promoter’s share of power generation from wind sources and shall consolidate its position within the Spanish market.
By virtue of their technical characteristics, the wind farms included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EC, as amended by Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC. The project sub-schemes may therefore be subject to an EIA, depending upon the outcome of a screening procedure based on a case-by-case decision or on defined criteria set by the competent authorities. Following the details of the environmental procedures,, the results of EIAs and public consultation (if applicable) as well as the mitigating measures to be applied will be reviewed during appraisal.
Compliance with the “Birds” Directive (79/409/EEC) and the “Habitats” Directive (92/43/EEC) will also be verified during appraisal. The promoter will be requested to provide to the Bank the confirmation from the competent authority that no component of the project has a significant negative effect on any nature conservation site, including sites protected as part of the Natura 2000 network (Special Areas of Conservation and Special protection Areas).
Preliminary information provided to the Bank indicates that the promoter is not obliged to publish under the regulatory regime in Spain, not having benefited from special or exclusive rights for securing the contract to sell power to the grid, and not being classified as a public sector "contracting entity" (2003/S194-174973). Details of the procurement procedures will be verified during appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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