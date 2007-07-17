COMPETITIVITA REGIONE MARCHE 2007-2013

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
EIB financing will support the Regional Development Programme in three main priority axes:1) Improvement of the competitiveness of the economic fabric (Research and Development capacity, innovative know-how of SMEs and support of SME’s in the tourism and cultural heritage sector); 2) Enhancement of the environment via schemes aimed at increasing energy efficiency, measures in favour of renewable energy, rehabilitation of contaminated zones and valorisation of the natural resources and historical heritage; 3) Development of the accessibility of both transport systems (multi-modal transports and road improvement) as well as information technologies (notably via better IT connections to companies).
Financing of investments under the Regional Development Programme 2007-2013.
The project encompasses a substantive set of infrastructure schemes, some of which might require an EIA and biodiversity safeguarding procedures according to EU legislation (namely Directive 85/337/EEC as amended by Directive 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC), depending upon the size and location. More specifically, each of the project schemes will be assessed to determine whether it falls under Annex I or Annex II and, for schemes falling under Annex II, whether an EIA is to be carried out or not and on what basis. Scheme evaluation will include also possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats and Birds Directives). Finally, project appraisal will address if a Strategic Environmental Assessment has been undertaken in line with "SEA" Directive 2001/42/EC.
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
The promoter is bound to follow EU public procurement procedures. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC) with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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