TI Breitband Infrastruktur II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the investments made by the promoter to migrate the subscriber base of the recently acquired company AOL to the own network in 2007 as well as the coverage and capacity expansions of the network and the related support systems.
Further development of the broadband services offered on the German market.
The project activity does not fall under the categories listed in Annexes I and II of EU council Directive 97/11/EC. Therefore, Environmental Impact Assessment is subject only to national legislation. The material part of the investments will concern new or additional electronic equipment, which is normally housed in existing office-type buildings, hence no significant environmental impact is expected. Concerning the EU Council Directive 92/43/EEC “Habitat”, the promoter’s network, i.e. cables and ducting systems, will cover mainly urban areas, therefore Natura 2000 sites are not likely to be affected.
Telecommunications is considered as a competitive market and has been excluded from the scope of the latest EU Directive concerning the utility sector (2004/17/EC). The promoter is expected to apply efficient procurement procedures, which will be verified during appraisal.
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