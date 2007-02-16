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WIRTSCHAFTSFOERDERUNG BRANDENBURG

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 340,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 340,000,000
Services : € 340,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/07/2007 : € 100,000,000
20/11/2007 : € 240,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/07/2007
20060561
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Wirtschaftsfoerderung Brandenburg
Investitionsbank des Landes Brandenburg, Potsdam.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 340 million.
Up to EUR 3 billion.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Loan to finance EU supported grant schemes for providing lasting support for productivity, SMEs and economic development in the Land Brandenburg, a convergence region.

The operation concerns a dedicated loan for the financing of the Land Brandenburg's own resource contribution to EU and national grant support programmes under the so-called Gemeinschaftsaufgabe (GA), which is a Germany-wide financial support framework within which each Federal State can define its individual promotional strategy and priorities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Federal Republic of Germany and Land Brandenburg have adopted environmental legislation in line with the standards mandated by the relevant EU Directives, the latest being 2003/35/EC. Projects supported through the proposed operaiton will be subject to the normal scrutiny and conditions of the prevailing planning and environmental regulations and legislation.

German public procurement law complies fully with Directives 92/50/EEC, 93/36/EEC, 93/37/EEC, and the subsequent Coordinated Directive 2004/18/EC. Tenders will be organised in compliance with these procurement directives where necessary. Individual investments either have been, or will be, scrutinised and prioritised by the competent Land authorities. As part of this process, they are the object of appraisal, tendering, procurement and evaluation procedures which should satisfy the Bank's requirements.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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