Coloplast Medical Technology RDI

Summary sheet
Coloplast A/S
The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities within its Ostomy Care, Urology/Continence Care and Wound and Skin Care divisions targeting novel innovative product platforms and product improvements. The promoter aims to half the time to market and more than double its pipeline value by 2011, mainly by reaping synergies between different business areas; the implementation of this strategy will impact the present project. The project will be implemented in the period 2008-2010.
The project should strengthen the market position of a medium-sized EU-based niche player, operating in the segmented global market for medical care products and services.
The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.
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