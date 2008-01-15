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COLOPLAST MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 59,046,928.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Denmark : € 59,046,928.91
Industry : € 59,046,928.91
Signature date(s)
22/12/2008 : € 59,046,928.91

Summary sheet

Release date
15 January 2008
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/12/2008
20060540
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Coloplast Medical Technology RDI

Coloplast A/S

Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
EUR 160 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter’s research, development and innovation (RDI) activities within its Ostomy Care, Urology/Continence Care and Wound and Skin Care divisions targeting novel innovative product platforms and product improvements. The promoter aims to half the time to market and more than double its pipeline value by 2011, mainly by reaping synergies between different business areas; the implementation of this strategy will impact the present project. The project will be implemented in the period 2008-2010.

The project should strengthen the market position of a medium-sized EU-based niche player, operating in the segmented global market for medical care products and services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The R&D activities encompassed within this project will not materially change current R&D practices and will be carried out within existing facilities, making use of existing laboratories, pilot plants, clinical centres etc. An EIA therefore is not required by EU Directive 97/11 as amended by Directive 2003/35. Compliance of R&D activities with relevant EU environmental legislation will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU directives on procurement.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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