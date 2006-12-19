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SEVERN TRENT WATER AND WASTEWATER

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 220,572,016.77
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 220,572,016.77
Water, sewerage : € 220,572,016.77
Signature date(s)
15/06/2007 : € 220,572,016.77

Summary sheet

Release date
19 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 15/06/2007
20060493
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Severn Trent Water and Wastewater Project
Severn Trent Water Utilities Ltd.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 150 million.
Estimated to be about GBP 1,074 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project comprises Severn Trent Water's capital programme for the 2005-2010 period, which is approved and monitored by the industry regulator OFWAT. The project consists of a large number of water supply and wastewater schemes located throughout Severn Trent Water's operating area.

The proposed programme aims to support sustainable environmental and customer service standards set by EU and national legislation in the Midlands of England and mid-Wales.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. The project will be compliant with Article 6 of the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

The project falls under the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC. The borrower has confirmed that it complies fully with its requirements in reference to the Procurement Directive and its amendment.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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