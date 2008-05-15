LGV Sud Europe Atlantique

Summary sheet
The project involves the construction of approx. 300 km of high-speed railway line between Tours and Bordeaux.
The project will establish high-speed passenger rail services enabling major time savings, with the potential knock-on effect of diverting a sizeable chunk of road and air traffic to the rail network, which will have a positive impact on the environment.
The project falls within the categories listed in Annex I to Directive 97/11/EC and has therefore been subject to an environmental impact assessment (EIA) in accordance with French administrative procedures, which fully incorporate Community legislation.
The consultation process to award the concession for the new line was launched with the publication of the tender notice in the Official Journal of the European Union. Three candidates were pre-selected and the consultation documents were sent to them in February 2008.
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