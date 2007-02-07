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ALTO MINHO PARQUES EOLICOS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 162,500,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Portugal : € 162,500,000
Energy : € 162,500,000
Signature date(s)
12/06/2007 : € 162,500,000

Summary sheet

Release date
7 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/06/2007
20060458
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Alto Minho Parques Eólicos
The promoter is a private group, which engages in independent power generation from renewable resources.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
To be determined.
EUR 330 million indicatively.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the installation of five large scale wind farms (capacity between 32 MWe and 64 MWe) geographically dispersed, with a total capacity of c. 240 MWe.

The project will support EU and national objectives to increase the proportion of electricity consumption generated from renewable sources in Portugal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of Directive 85/337/EEC (as amended by the Directives 97/11/EC and 2003/35/EC) on Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). The project is designed to meet all relevant environmental laws and regulation.
http://www.iambiente/IPAMB_DPP/avaliacao/aia_aval.asp

Contracts for the implementation of the wind farms included in the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant EU procurement legislation.
http://ted.europa.eu/

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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