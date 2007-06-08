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RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ukraine : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2008 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - Link to Promoter's website for environmental documentation
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - ESIA, NTS and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Ukrainian)

Summary sheet

Release date
8 June 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2008
20060447
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE
Ukrenergo NEK GP
25, Kominternu Street,
01032, Kyiv, Ukraine
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a 350 km long 750 kV AC transmission line from Rivne in north-western Ukraine to Kiev in central Ukraine and a 135 km-long diversion of the existing Khmelnitska to Chernobyl power line into the Kiev substation, extension of Kiev substation and two 60 km, 330kV lines connecting Kiev substation to 330 kV network. The project would constitute a major electricity backbone link from the Kiev area to western Ukraine, ultimately connecting to the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-Es).

The aims of the project are: to reinforce the transmission network, to use the generation capacity more economically, to enable Ukraine to improve its participation in the European energy markets, to reduce losses and facilitate lower carbon emissions and to enhance the security of supply to the Kiev city area.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and would thus require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An EIA in line with EU requirements, including public consultation, was completed in 2007 for the 350 km long 750 kV transmission line from Rivne to Kiev and the 135 km long diversion of the existing Khmelnitska to Chernobyl power line into the Kiev substation. The promoter is preparing an EIA in line with EU requirements, including public consultation, for the other components of the project and is expected to be completed before start of the works for these components.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all supply contracts financed by the Bank will be established in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Electricity

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - Link to Promoter's website for environmental documentation
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - ESIA, NTS and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Ukrainian)
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - Link to Promoter's website for environmental documentation
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53714982
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060447
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - ESIA, NTS and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Ukrainian)
Publication Date
18 Jul 2014
Document language
Ukrainian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53723386
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20060447
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Eastern Europe, Southern Caucasus
Countries
Ukraine
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - Link to Promoter's website for environmental documentation
Related public register
18/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE - ESIA, NTS and Stakeholder Engagement Plan (Ukrainian)
Other links
Summary sheet
RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE
Data sheet
RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) -
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications