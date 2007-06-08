RIVNE-KYIV HIGH VOLTAGE LINE

Summary sheet
25, Kominternu Street,
01032, Kyiv, Ukraine
Construction of a 350 km long 750 kV AC transmission line from Rivne in north-western Ukraine to Kiev in central Ukraine and a 135 km-long diversion of the existing Khmelnitska to Chernobyl power line into the Kiev substation, extension of Kiev substation and two 60 km, 330kV lines connecting Kiev substation to 330 kV network. The project would constitute a major electricity backbone link from the Kiev area to western Ukraine, ultimately connecting to the Trans-European Energy Networks (TEN-Es).
The aims of the project are: to reinforce the transmission network, to use the generation capacity more economically, to enable Ukraine to improve its participation in the European energy markets, to reduce losses and facilitate lower carbon emissions and to enhance the security of supply to the Kiev city area.
Due to its size and technical characteristics, the project, if located within the EU, would fall under Annex I of Directive 97/11/EC and would thus require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). An EIA in line with EU requirements, including public consultation, was completed in 2007 for the 350 km long 750 kV transmission line from Rivne to Kiev and the 135 km long diversion of the existing Khmelnitska to Chernobyl power line into the Kiev substation. The promoter is preparing an EIA in line with EU requirements, including public consultation, for the other components of the project and is expected to be completed before start of the works for these components.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all supply contracts financed by the Bank will be established in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Electricity
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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