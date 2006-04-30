Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

HANSAPANK MIDCAP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 25,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Lithuania : € 5,000,000
Latvia : € 5,000,000
Estonia : € 15,000,000
Credit lines : € 25,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/12/2006 : € 5,000,000
14/12/2006 : € 5,000,000
14/12/2006 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related press
EIB lends EUR 25 million to Hansapank in support of mid-cap corporates in the Baltic States

Summary sheet

Release date
5 October 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/12/2006
20060430
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Hansapank Midcap
AS Hansapank
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 25 million.
Not Applicable.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Midcap Loan for the financing of investment projects of up to EUR 50 million, promoted by medium-sized companies (midcaps), employing less than 3000 persons.

The proposed loan will contribute to promote medium and long-term lending for capital investment with a positive impact on regional development, energy, protection of the environment and development of a knowledge-based economy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Compliance with EU Directives and national environmental legislation will be made a condition for each sub-project under the midcap loan.

Compliance with EU Directives and national procurement legislation, where applicable, will be made a condition for each sub-project under the midcap loan.

Other links
Related press
EIB lends EUR 25 million to Hansapank in support of mid-cap corporates in the Baltic States

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB lends EUR 25 million to Hansapank in support of mid-cap corporates in the Baltic States
Other links

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications