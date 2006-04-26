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COMMERZBANK - ENVIRONMENT GL I

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 100,000,000
Credit lines : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
5/09/2007 : € 20,000,000
18/04/2007 : € 25,000,000
24/09/2007 : € 25,000,000
9/03/2007 : € 30,000,000

Summary sheet

Release date
19 January 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/03/2007
20060426
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Commerzbank Environment Global Loan I
Commerzbank AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 100 million.
EUR 200 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Global Loan focusing on small-scale eligible projects including PPP investments in the environmental sector in Germany without excluding potential operations in other EU countries.

The proposed global loan intends to lower the funding cost for small-scale investment projects through the co-operation with Commerzbank AG. Commerzbank has confirmed its interest to support the final beneficiaries in the environmental sector and is in the process of identifying a multitude of eligible investment projects of common interest. The operation will therefore promote EU objectives for such projects, which cannot be reached by EIB otherwise.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

All sub-projects financed under the proposed loan will be required to comply with the relevant national legal framework, to be acceptable in environmental terms to EIB and in line with EU environmental policy.

Investments financed under the global loan will comply with EU procurement procedures.

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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