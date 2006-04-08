Helsinki-Vantaa Airport II

Summary sheet
The project concerns the extension of Helsinki-Vantaa Airport's international terminal, development of a new baggage-handling centre and construction of associated airside and landside infrastructure.
Helsinki-Vantaa Airport provides an important gateway to Finland for travellers from Europe and the rest of the world. To accommodate expected future traffic growth, the promoter wishes to expand the airport's capacity, amongst others by an extension of the international terminal and the implementation of a new baggage-handling centre.
The project is classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not formal Environmental Impact Assessment process is required. The Bank will review the decision taken by the competent authority. The project represents a relatively modest incremental increase in passenger capacity for the terminal and is unlikely to have significant environmental impact.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement Directive (2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate and will examine the procurement procedures during appraisal.
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