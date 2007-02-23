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STEG GAZ II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Tunisia : € 60,000,000
Energy : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/04/2008 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Banlieue Nord de Tunis" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Enfidha - Hammamet" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Sousse Nord" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Zone industrielle OUED Chaabouni Sfax" - EN
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Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Goulette - Kram" - FR
Related press
FEMIP grants two loans in Tunisia to support SMEs and develop the natural gas network

Summary sheet

Release date
23 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/04/2008
20060399
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
STEG GAZ II
Société Tunisienne de l’Électricité et du Gaz (STEG)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million.
Approximately EUR 133 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed investment principally concerns STEG's 2007-2011 natural gas development programme in Tunisia, which has two components: public distribution to connect 340 000 new residential customers and expansion of the transmission network.

The project comes under Tunisia's Eleventh National Plan (2007-2011) and forms part of the Tunisian Government's priority programme aimed at significantly increasing gas penetration in the industrial and residential sectors in order to reduce imports of petroleum products (LPG, heavy fuel oil and diesel oil) and protect the environment. Measures to encourage people to be connected to the gas network have been introduced with the aim of connecting 500 000 homes by 2009.

By contributing to the development of the energy supply in Tunisia, particularly in the private sector, the project is in line with the objectives of the Bank's FEMIP Facility.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An evaluation of the project's environmental impact is required by Tunisian law (Decree 91-362), largely inspired by European Directive 97/11/EEC). Environmental impact assessments, mitigating measures and their approval by the National Environment Agency (ANPE) are to be submitted to the Bank.

The various components of the project will be put out to international tender and will be published in the OJEU.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Banlieue Nord de Tunis" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Enfidha - Hammamet" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Sousse Nord" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Zone industrielle OUED Chaabouni Sfax" - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Goulette - Kram" - FR
Related press
FEMIP grants two loans in Tunisia to support SMEs and develop the natural gas network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
FEMIP grants two loans in Tunisia to support SMEs and develop the natural gas network
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Banlieue Nord de Tunis" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Enfidha - Hammamet" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Sousse Nord" - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Zone industrielle OUED Chaabouni Sfax" - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - "Goulette - Kram" - FR

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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