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AMBATOVY NICKEL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 247,013,955.39
Countries
Sector(s)
Madagascar : € 247,013,955.39
Industry : € 247,013,955.39
Signature date(s)
22/08/2007 : € 3,461,534.26
22/08/2007 : € 97,145,075.37
22/08/2007 : € 146,407,345.76
Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
16 February 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/08/2007
20060398
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Ambatovy Nickel project
Ambatovy Minerals SA and Dynatec Madagascar SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Approx EUR 200 - 230 million.
Approx EUR 2 315 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and operation of a new large-scale open pit lateritic nickel ore mine, construction and operation of a 220km slurry pipeline for transporting fine ore, and a hydrometallurgical processing plant and refinery.

Production of 60 000 t/y nickel metal and 5 600t/y cobalt.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An extensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed by independent consultants, and has been submitted to Government and approved. An addendum has been produced and submitted for the slurry pipeline route.

The EPCM contract has been awarded following international negotiations with the few engineering companies able to carry out such a project. The individual contracts will be awarded following international negotiation.

The sponsor is a private company operating in the mining sector: the procedures followed are in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Mining and Quarrying

Other links
Related publications
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - - EN
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Photogallery

Development of open pit nickel mine in Moramanga and hydrometallurgical processing unit in Taomasina, Mauritania
Ambatovy Nickel Project
©Ambatovy
Development of open pit nickel mine in Moramanga and hydrometallurgical processing unit in Taomasina, Mauritania
Ambatovy Nickel Project
©Ambatovy
Development of open pit nickel mine in Moramanga and hydrometallurgical processing unit in Taomasina, Mauritania
Ambatovy Nickel Project
©Ambatovy
Development of open pit nickel mine in Moramanga and hydrometallurgical processing unit in Taomasina, Mauritania
Ambatovy Nickel Project
©Ambatovy
Development of open pit nickel mine in Moramanga and hydrometallurgical processing unit in Taomasina, Mauritania
Ambatovy Nickel Project
©Ambatovy

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications