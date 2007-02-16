Ambatovy Nickel project

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Development and operation of a new large-scale open pit lateritic nickel ore mine, construction and operation of a 220km slurry pipeline for transporting fine ore, and a hydrometallurgical processing plant and refinery.
Production of 60 000 t/y nickel metal and 5 600t/y cobalt.
An extensive Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) has been completed by independent consultants, and has been submitted to Government and approved. An addendum has been produced and submitted for the slurry pipeline route.
The EPCM contract has been awarded following international negotiations with the few engineering companies able to carry out such a project. The individual contracts will be awarded following international negotiation.
The sponsor is a private company operating in the mining sector: the procedures followed are in compliance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Mining and Quarrying
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