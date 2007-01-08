SAGUNTO LNG PLANT-II-TEN

Summary sheet
First expansion phase of the Sagunto LNG Plant that will increase the LNG import capacity through the addition of one LNG storage tank and one open-rack seawater vaporiser.
The proposed expansion is included as a priority project in the March 2006 revision of the Spanish Energy plan 2002-2011. The Sagunto expansion was initially scheduled for 2012, but has been recently rescheduled for 2008 to enhance the security of supply of the Valencia region in the absence of sufficient back-up pipeline capacity.
The project falls under Annex II of Directive 97/11/EC, as amended by 2003/35/EC. The proposed expansion was already foreseen at the time of the initial construction of the Sagunto LNG terminal and was included in the original EIA carried out at that time that received approval from the Ministry of Environment in November 2002. The EIA process has been reviewed and found to be fully acceptable.
The promoter is a private company that receives, stores and re-gasifies LNG and supplies natural gas to the Spanish gas transmission system. It has no special or exclusive rights, which restrict the ability of other potential participants in the market for the provision of LNG services to enter and compete in that market, and is therefore not a contracting entity in the sense of Article 2 of the new Utilities Directive 2004/17/EC.
Gas transportation.
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