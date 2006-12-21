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BELGRADE BY-PASS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Serbia : € 100,000,000
Transport : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/09/2010 : € 40,000,000
19/10/2007 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Serbia: EUR 40 million for Belgrade bypass

Summary sheet

Release date
21 December 2006
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/10/2007
20060385
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Belgrade bypass
Public Enterprise "Roads of Serbia"
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Up to EUR 180 million.
Up to EUR 530 million.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the construction of 47 km of bypass roads located in the West and South of the City of Belgrade. It includes the following works:

  • Section A: construction of a 2 x 2 lane motorway link between Batanica and Dobanovci (Roads E70 - E75; 10 km);
  • Section B: upgrading to 2 x 2 lane motorway standard of the existing road between Dobanovci and Ostruznica (16.8 km), including the construction of an additional bridge crossing the Sava river, and construction or finishing of the section between Ostruznica and Bubanj Potok (20.5 km), including 4 tunnels.

The project will allow a new alternative for transit traffic through Belgrade and will relieve traffic congestion within the city, especially on the Gazela Bridge and the urban sections of the E-70 and E75 highways.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Should the project be in the EU, it would be subject to the requirements of the EU Directive 97/11 Annex I, i.e. full environmental impact assessment with public consultation. An EIA covering both sections included in the project has been prepared by an international consultant and was finalized in March 2005.

The road corridor generally lies across agricultural land, away from residential areas. The topography and the geology of the soils of the section B are rather difficult.

Environmentally sensitive areas have been identified along the route. However, no biodiversity areas protected under national or international legislation have been identified.

Procurement of works will be on the basis of open international competitive bidding in line with EIB's Guide to Procurement. It is expected that an appropriately staffed Project Implementation Unit (PIU) with experienced Technical Assistance will be responsible for assisting in the management of the procurement process.

National competitive bidding will be applied for the procurement of the Design studies.

The procurement of the Supervision and Management consultants will be on the basis of international competitive bidding according to EU-regulations.

Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN
Related press
Serbia: EUR 40 million for Belgrade bypass

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Serbia: EUR 40 million for Belgrade bypass
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - - EN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications