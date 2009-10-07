JKIA UPGRADING AND REHABILITATION

Summary sheet
The project comprises the expansion and rehabilitation of the passenger terminal facilities as well as associated aprons, taxiways and access roads at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya’s main airport situated some 15km from Nairobi’s central business district.
The proposed project will increase the design capacity to 9 million annual passengers and will provide improved security in order to comply with International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) standards.
In Kenya an EIA with public consultation is mandatory for all projects likely to have a significant impact on the environment. Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment (SEA) legislation has also been introduced recently and one of the first examples is the National Airports System Plan, NASP, which is supposed to include an SEA of Kenya’s present and future airport expansion plans .The project schemes are located within the operational airport boundaries and represent primarily extension and upgrading of existing airside and landside facilities. A limited EIA on the Project, including public consultation, has been carried out in 2006 and an environmental impact license has been issued by the National Environment Management Authority NEMA. According to this EIA the project is not considered to have a significant adverse impact on the environment. As this EIA has some shortcomings, a review and update of the EIA for the ongoing JKIA expansion project has been included in the terms of reference of the NASP consultant and its satisfactory completion will be a condition for disbursement of the Bank’s loan.Furthermore, the Bank will require the promoter to implement Environmental Management Plans and mitigating measures as defined by the revised EIA. The project does not involve any resettlement and no other social issues of any significance have been identified.
EIB procurement guidelines will be applied to project components financed by the Bank. All other components will be procured under World Bank guidelines.
The project will benefit from assistance under the EU-Infrastructure Trust Fund, and is complementary to the transport sector support under the EC Country strategy for Kenya.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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