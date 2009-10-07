JKIA UPGRADING AND REHABILITATION

In Kenya an EIA with public consultation is mandatory for all projects likely to have a significant impact on the environment. Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment (SEA) legislation has also been introduced recently and one of the first examples is the National Airports System Plan, NASP, which is supposed to include an SEA of Kenya’s present and future airport expansion plans .The project schemes are located within the operational airport boundaries and represent primarily extension and upgrading of existing airside and landside facilities. A limited EIA on the Project, including public consultation, has been carried out in 2006 and an environmental impact license has been issued by the National Environment Management Authority NEMA. According to this EIA the project is not considered to have a significant adverse impact on the environment. As this EIA has some shortcomings, a review and update of the EIA for the ongoing JKIA expansion project has been included in the terms of reference of the NASP consultant and its satisfactory completion will be a condition for disbursement of the Bank’s loan.Furthermore, the Bank will require the promoter to implement Environmental Management Plans and mitigating measures as defined by the revised EIA. The project does not involve any resettlement and no other social issues of any significance have been identified.