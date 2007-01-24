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MUNALI NICKEL MINE PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,505,053
Countries
Sector(s)
Zambia : € 29,505,053
Industry : € 29,505,053
Signature date(s)
27/04/2007 : € 29,505,053
Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

Summary sheet

Release date
24 January 2007
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/04/2007
20060375
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
Munali Nickel project
Albidon Zambia Limited
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 32 million (USD 40 million equivalent)
Approx. EUR 95 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Establishment of a new medium-scale underground nickel sulphide mine, construction and operation of a conventional ore processing plant and related infrastructure.

Production of 8 500 t/y nickel in the form of concentrate for a period of 8.5 years in the initial phase.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An independent EIA, prepared by independent consultants, has been established. It includes social aspects, public consultation, a preliminary rehabilitation plan and an environmental management plan. It has been approved by the local competent authority, the ECZ - Environmental Council of Zambia. The project incorporates best industry practice and complies with the Bank's environmental statement and EU standards.

See Albidon web-site at www.albidon.com.

The main contracts, including contracts for construction of the processing plant and infrastructure, will be awarded following international negotiations. The procedures followed are in line with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

Mining and Quarrying

Other links
Related publications
Environmental Impact Assessement (EIA) - - EN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

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The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications