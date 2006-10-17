Bucharest Metro Line 5

Summary sheet
Development and modernisation of the underground transport in Bucharest.
The Bucharest metro transport system has been serving the city since 1979. Investment has been stepped up in the last ten years with an expansion of the network and improved service. The new investment programme (the Project) to be financed by the Bank consists of two main components:
- the construction of a new metro line (Line 5, length 9 km) connecting a populous area of the city with its educational and administrative centre, and
- the purchase of rolling stock to operate Line 5 (21 trains) and to replace 16 obsolete units running on the existing network.
The investments to be carried out will allow either significant savings in terms of reduction of energy consumption or will help to increase the potential demand for underground transport. Metro projects are characterised by substantial environmental benefits and should also result in a reduction in greenhouse gasses when compared with the do-nothing scenario. It will therefore contribute to mitigating climate change. Globally, the project will contribute to the overall amelioration of the urban environment.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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