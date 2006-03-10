Dublin Airport Development - TEN

Summary sheet
Expansion of existing terminal and airside capacity, pier and road network development at Dublin Airport, to include extensions to existing terminal facilities, a new pier, new apron capacity, additional car parking and an upgraded road network.
Dublin Airport is an international connecting point on the TEN-T, making it eligible for finance under one of EIB's priority lending objectives. The projects are part of the masterplan for Dublin Airport and are aimed at reducing passenger congestion in the existing terminal building, providing additional pier capacity and improving aircraft handling on the ground.
A number of the major project components are classified under Annex II of Council Directive 85/337 as amended by Directive 97/11/EC, thus requiring a decision by the competent authority whether or not formal Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process is required. The planning approvals procedure for the terminal extension is ongoing following an appeal to the national planning authority by the Portmarnock Community Association on 15 may 2007. The Bank will require the promoter to provide a copy of the final planning approval for the terminal extension component.
The Promoter has confirmed that all contracts have been or will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement Directive (2004/17/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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